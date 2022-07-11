Illinois politicians at odds over gun raffle that includes AR-15 style rifle

Republicans and Democrats are going head-to-head in Kendall County over an upcoming gun raffle.

Democrats in Kendall County are calling on their Republican counterparts to cancel the fundraising raffle, which includes a number of guns.

The Democrats said using guns to raise political money is at best tone-deaf, just days after seven people were shot and killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

The raffle tickets are being sold on the Kendall County Republican Party’s website for $20, with the chance to win one of four weapons, including a Smith and Wesson AR-style semi-automatic rifle, similar to the one used in the Highland Park attack.

The head of the county Republican Party said the raffle was planned long before Highland Park happened and defended the gun giveaway as protected by the Second Amendment.

But the Democratic chair said the idea of giving away guns right now is appalling.

"That particular gun is a military-styled weapon that is made for rapid destruction of any item, including human life as we saw in the Highland Park incident and really to continue on with an item that is capable of that much devastation is in poor taste and appalling and not safe for our community," said Brooke Shanley.

"What I see is every time there’s an evil act committed, the Democrat party is trying to politicize that and make an issue out of that and take away law-abiding citizens rights under the Second Amendment," said Jim Marter, Kendall County Republican chair.

Marter said the Democrats are themselves politicizing and playing politics with the issue of guns, and they have no intention of canceling the raffle.