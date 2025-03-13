Illinois bill seeks to legalize prostitution and create sex workers' rights, but faces opposition

The Brief Illinois lawmakers are considering the Keeping Sex Workers Safe Act, which would legalize prostitution and establish a "Sex Workers Bill of Rights." The bill aims to provide sex workers with legal protections, health access, and benefits, while prohibiting discrimination. Critics argue that legalizing prostitution could lead to increased exploitation, particularly of minors, while supporters believe it would protect workers and reduce harm.



Could Illinois become the first state in the nation to legalize prostitution?

Lawmakers in Springfield are currently debating a bill that would do just that, along with establishing a "Sex Workers Bill of Rights."

Legalizing Prostitution

What we know:

Called the Keeping Sex Workers Safe Act, the proposal aims to bring the industry out of the shadows and protect those involved in work that can be incredibly dangerous.

It would also provide sex workers with the same legal protections, health access and benefits that other workers receive.

The bill also prohibits any discrimination against someone who is a sex worker.

In 2013, the state reduced the crime of prostitution from a felony to a misdemeanor, and that resulted in a reported 97% reduction in prostitution arrests. Essentially, the police have stopped policing it.

What they're saying:

State Representative Will Guzzardi of Chicago, a sponsor of the bill, says Illinois should take the lead on this issue.

"Adults should be able to engage in consensual sexual activity without government interference, and people who are being coerced and trafficked and forced through violence to engage in sexual activity, that's a crime and that should remain a crime. And that's all our bill does, and I think it's a really important step forward for our state," said Guzzardi.

However, Republicans in the General Assembly say legalizing sex work could lead to more of it and more potential exploitation of women and minors.

"We know here in Illinois that most people don't start in prostitution of their own free will. We also know that this doesn't start as adults. The average age of trafficking victimization starts at 12 to 13 years old. I feel that if we do normalize prostitution and legalize it, its a disservice to those people who just never wanted to be there in the first place," said State Rep. Nicole La Ha.

What's next:

The bill is currently being debated in Springfield. In these next few weeks, we'll have a better understanding of what bills are going to pass and which ones will fail.