The Illinois primary election scheduled for March 19 has drawn attention as one congressional incumbent faces a challenging re-election bid.

Danny Davis, who has represented the 7th District for nearly three decades, is emphasizing his seniority at the age of 82 as a significant asset in his campaign.

Endorsements from prominent figures including Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, and Governor JB Pritzker were announced Friday, citing Davis's track record of advocating for affordable housing, healthcare, and restorative justice.

"Danny's tireless commitment to the fight to lift up Illinoisans who too often have been left out and left behind, too often forgotten, to making sure that the federal government never forgets the people that Danny Davis represents. Well, that's the reason that I stand here today to endorse Danny Davis for reelection to the powers," Pritzker said.

Challenging Davis are Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, and community organizer Kina Collins, who is making her third bid for the seat. Other contenders include Kouri Marshall, a former deputy director for Governor Pritzker, and Nikhil Bhatia, an educator and former principal.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Clerk's Office provided details about the upcoming election, with early voting set to commence in the suburbs.

More than 50 polling places in the suburbs are scheduled to open on March 4. Cameras are prohibited at polling places, but selfie stations will be available.

During early voting, voters can utilize any polling site regardless of their address, and voter registration will be accessible at all locations. Those with mail-in ballots can drop them off at early voting sites.

Pre-trial detainees at Cook County Jail are eligible to vote this weekend and the following weekend, with ballots available in 12 languages.