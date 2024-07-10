Proposed water rate hikes could raise Illinois residents' bills by $30 monthly

Water bills for Illinois residents could increase by nearly $30 a month if proposed rate hikes by private water utility companies are approved. However, the state's utilities watchdog says residents can help stop these rate hikes.

More than 1.5 million households in Illinois receive water services from one of two private, for-profit companies—Illinois American Water and Aqua Illinois. A state law passed in 2013 allowed private companies to purchase water utilities and pass the acquisition costs onto customers. Since then, 55 sales have been approved, and water customers have paid $402 million for the privatization of their water utilities.

These utilities are now seeking rate hikes, prompting the Citizens Utility Board and state lawmakers from both parties to mobilize and inform customers on how they can oppose the increases. Customers are encouraged to speak out at public meetings scheduled in the coming weeks.

"At a time when many people are overcoming the increased cost of living, a new financial burden is the last thing that we need, especially for working families in my community," said State Representative Nabeela Syed (D-Palatine).

Public meetings addressing the proposed water rate hikes will be held at the following times and locations:

Illinois American Water

July 22, 7-9:30 PM: Levy Center – DuPage Township, 251 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook

July 23, 7-9 PM: Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room AB, 200 W. Green Street, Champaign

Aqua Illinois