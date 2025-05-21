Illinois prosecutors eye possible hate crime charges after woman attacked at Chicago-area McDonald's

The Brief Charges filed: John Z. Kammrad, 19, of Elgin, has been charged with aggravated battery and mob action after a fight at a Carpentersville McDonald’s that left a woman seriously injured; a juvenile suspect is also charged. Incident details: Police say the suspects made anti-LGBTQ+ remarks toward the woman, identified as Kady Grass, before a confrontation escalated into violence on May 13. Possible hate crime: Kane County prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine if additional charges, including a hate crime, are warranted; the investigation is ongoing.



A 19-year-old man and juvenile have been charged—and may face hate crime counts—after a woman was seriously injured in an alleged anti-LGBTQ+ attack at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, authorities said.

What we know:

John Z. Kammrad is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A second suspect, a juvenile, who has not been identified, is also facing charges related to the incident.

Kammrad was arrested on May 17. The juvenile turned himself in a day earlier, on May 16.

The backstory:

The altercation occurred on Tuesday, May 13, at the McDonald’s located at 1660 South Kennedy Drive.

Carpentersville police said the two suspects made derogatory comments about the woman’s sexual orientation as they passed her, sparking a confrontation that escalated into a physical fight.

The woman, identified in a GoFundMe as Kady Grass, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

What they're saying:

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement her office is reviewing the case to determine whether additional charges, including a hate crime, are warranted.

"I want to assure the public that my office is conducting a thorough and unbiased review of this case to determine if adding additional charges such as Hate Crime is appropriate. The Carpentersville Police Department is continuing its investigation, and we are actively reviewing all evidence to determine whether additional charges are warranted. I have been in direct contact with the police department and my office has been in contact with the victim. I am committed to pursuing justice based on the full facts of the case.

"The allegations involved here are deeply disturbing. My thoughts are with Kady Grass and her family, and I want her to know we will do everything within the law to hold those responsible accountable. Kane County is a welcoming community, and there is no place in a civilized society for the alleged behavior in this case."

The investigation remains ongoing.