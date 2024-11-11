Illinois ranks among most charitable states in the US

Illinois has earned a spot among the top charitable states in the country.

According to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub. Illinois ranks 12th nationwide.

The report highlights Illinoisans’ generosity, both in terms of volunteer hours and charitable donations.

The study ranked all 50 states based on key factors like the amount of time citizens spend volunteering and the percentage of income given to charitable causes.

Wyoming claimed the title as the most charitable state, while New Mexico ranked at the bottom.

