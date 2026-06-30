Illinois leaders react to birthright citizenship ruling by Supreme Court

The Brief Illinois politicians praised a Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. The court voted 6-3 to uphold the constitutional right to citizenship for nearly everyone born in the United States. Dick Durbin and Jesús "Chuy" García said the decision protects immigrant families and constitutional rights.



Reactions from Illinois politicians are coming in after the Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump’s 2025 order on birthright citizenship is unconstitutional.

Birthright citizenship upheld

The backstory:

The nation's highest court ruled 6-3 to uphold birthright citizenship, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. He was joined by the Court's three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The legal battle unfolded in front of Trump himself when he became the first sitting president to attend arguments before the nation's highest court in April. But the court ultimately rejected the administration's crackdown, a decision Trump had suggested he expected.

Trump's restrictions had been blocked by multiple lower courts and never took effect anywhere in the country.

Illinois politicians react

What they're saying:

Minutes after the ruling was released, several Illinois leaders praised the decision.

Gov. JB Pritzker

"Today the Supreme Court sided with the Constitution. Since the Fourteenth Amendment was ratified in 1868, the Constitution has left little to the imagination: all persons born or naturalized in the United States are United States citizens. Today’s ruling reaffirms the foundational values of America and protects the rights and freedoms of those who call it home.

"While this ruling is an important victory, we cannot forget the reason it was necessary: Donald Trump keeps trying to circumvent the Rule of Law through illegal executive actions. Trump's racism made him unable to understand that birthright citizenship helps make America great. He went after the Fourteenth Amendment because making our country smaller was the only way he could make himself feel bigger.

"Despite his failure today, Donald Trump will continue to test the limits of his power at the expense of the American people. In Illinois, we will remain active and vigilant in standing up for the Constitution, defending the rights it guarantees to every person, and upholding the principles that have long defined our nation."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

"President Trump’s illegal birthright citizenship order was not just an attack on our Constitution—it was an attack on millions of Americans who have immigrant heritage. While I am relieved that the Court rightly decided that birthright citizenship is the law of the land, I would be naive to believe that this will stop Trump’s attacks. We are a nation of immigrants, and we must end this anti-immigrant campaign fueled by fear and hatred."

Rep. Jesús Chuy Garcia (IL-04)

"Today, the Supreme Court ruled that a president cannot terminate a constitutional right by executive order. The Constitution clearly states that babies born in the United States are citizens. This entire charade was a cruel and racist attempt by Trump and Miller to render millions of U.S.-born children stateless and leave them without legal status in any country, and even right-wing justices like Roberts and Barrett wouldn’t buy it. Birthright citizenship is fundamental to who we are as a nation and it’s a right that we will keep defending for future generations of U.S.-born babies."

Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-03)

"Today and always, I am the proud, defiant daughter of Maria Elvira Ramirez Guerra, a Guatemalan immigrant who crossed the border pregnant with me. And regardless of what some of my colleagues might call me, I am a citizen by birthright and an AMERICAN!



"Since Trump returned to power, his white nationalist administration has sought to question who gets to be American. They believe only some people have the right to inherit the promise of our country. And their un-American, unconstitutional Executive Order, Trump and Miller sought to negate 150 years of precedent, denying children of immigrants the right to be citizens in this country."

"Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what we know in our hearts and in our communities: the 14th Amendment extends the promise of citizenship to everyone born in the U.S. Immigrants belong. And no one can deny that immigrants today are also the inheritors of the promise of America - just like so many of my colleagues' ancestors were."

"Today, we celebrate the people’s win and extend our gratitude to all those who have organized to protect our rights and liberties. We must remain vigilant. Trump, Miller, and the white nationalists in office will continue their attack on our communities. But we will continue to fight in the streets, in the courts, and in Congress to protect our rights and our neighbors."

Chicago Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th)

"Today, the Supreme Court sent a clear message to President Trump: you cannot erase the Constitution with a signature. The Fourteenth Amendment is clear. Every child born on U.S. soil is a citizen of the United States, period. That has been the law for more than 150 years, and it remains the law today.

"Let's be honest about what this executive order actually was. It was never about fraud or abuse; it was about creating two classes of children based solely on who their parents are. This is racism dressed up as immigration policy. This is the same administration that has militarized ICE in our neighborhoods, attempted to strip due process from immigrant families, and repeatedly sent the message that immigrant communities don't belong in the U.S.

"I am the granddaughter of immigrants, and I represent one of the most diverse wards in Chicago. I stand with the immigrant families, workers, and children who make our community stronger every day. Today's decision reaffirms that they belong, that their rights matter, and that the Constitution protects them just as it protects every person in this country. We will continue standing with our neighbors and defending those rights, no matter who occupies the White House.

"To every family in the 12th Ward who has spent the last year wondering what comes next, today's decision is a victory. But our work is far from over. We will continue fighting to protect the constitutional rights, dignity, and humanity of every family in our community."

Full Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship

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