Illinois reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases, 72 additional deaths
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 72 additional deaths.
IDPH says 84,831 COVID-19 tests were reported, for a total of 9,070,841 tests.
IDPH is reporting a total of 573,616 cases, including 10,742 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Saturday night, 5,474 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU and 490 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 12.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 14.8%