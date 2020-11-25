Illinois reports 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, 155 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Wednesday said another 11,378 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 155 more people died.

The latest fatalities push November’s death count past 2,000 — but it’s still less than the 2,500 people who died during the same period in May during Illinois’ first peak.

The latest deaths included 25 Chicago area residents, including two men in their 50, and raise the state’s total death toll to 11,832.

The new cases are among 114,233 tests submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, raising the state’s testing positivity rate — which indicates the rate of the virus’ spread — to 10.6%.

As of Tuesday night, 6,133 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,208 requiring intensive care and 679 using ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 685,467 people statewide have tested positive for the coronavirus.