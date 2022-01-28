Illinois reports 123,812 new coronavirus cases, 843 deaths in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that the state has 123,812 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an increase of 843 deaths since Jan. 21.

According to the department, Illinois is reporting a total of 2,897,174 cases, including 30,688 deaths, in 102 counties across the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since Jan. 21, laboratories have reported 1,310,730 specimens for a total of 50,798,837, the IDPH reports. As of Wednesday night, 4,533 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 460 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 21 – 27 is 9.4%, the department reports. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 21 – 27 is 12.0%.

A total of 20,423,100 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, according to the department.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,787 doses. Since Jan. 21, 257,512 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 46% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).