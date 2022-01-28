Illinois to distribute 225,000 free rapid COVID-19 tests in 14 counties

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced there will be 225,000 free, rapid, self-administered COVID-19 tests available 14 counties.

According to a news release from the department, the self-administered test kits through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT) will go to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties –Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago.

Project ACT is a new direct-to-consumer mail order program in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and logistics provider and distribution leader Amazon.com, the release states.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

"Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19."

Counties and zip codes include:

Cook County - 60302, 60651, 60164, 60165, 60609, 60632, 60406, 60445, 60472, 60803, 60626, 60659, 60616, 60653, 60636, 60621, 60620, 60628, 60624, 60644, 60411, 60461, 60466, 60612, 60619, 60651

DuPage County - 60106, 60131

Henry – 61345, 61443

Jackson – 62864

Jefferson - 62864

Kankakee – 60901, 60915

Lake – 60064, 60085

Macon – 62521, 62522, 62526

Madison - 62002

Marion – 62801, 62882

St. Clair – 62040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 62207

Will – 60432, 60435, 60436

Winnebago – 61101, 61103, 61111, 61102, 61104

IDPH is encouraging eligible residents in these vulnerable communities to order the free COVID-19 tests. Residents living in these zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery.

According to the department, these tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering. In this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.

IDPH says it determined initial eligibility based on the Social Vulnerability Index, which looks at 14 social factors in the areas of socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation.

Advertisement

While the program is currently limited to one order, per residential address during this first phase, The Rockefeller Foundation is actively working to bring in new partners to scale the program, the release states.