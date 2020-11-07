Illinois reports 12,438 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 76 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,438 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 76 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 477,978 cases, including 10,154 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,418 specimens for a total 8,313,547.

As of Friday night, 4,250 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 813 patients were in the ICU and 367 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.3%.