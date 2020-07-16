Illinois reports 1,257 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths

article

Illinois officials announced Thursday 1,257 new cases of the coronavirus, including 25 additional deaths.

Seven of the deaths occured in Cook County. COVID-19 has been reported in all 102 counties in Illinois.

The state’s positivity rate has increased to 3.1% from about 2.6% a week ago.

A total of 7,251 people have died in Illinois from the coronavirus, health officials said.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois would be split up into 11 regions, up from four, to allow for a more targeted coronavirus response.