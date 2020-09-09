Illinois reports 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

article

Health officials announced Wednesday 1,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 30 additional deaths due to the disease.

Wednesday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 253,690 cases and 8,214 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 specimens for a total of 4,526,739.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.7%, health officials said.

This story is developing...