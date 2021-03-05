Illinois reports 1,442 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 1,442 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 33 additional deaths.

The cases were among 103,336 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.2 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,194,702 cases and 20,700 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,166 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 263 needing intensive care and 121 on ventilators.