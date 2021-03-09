Illinois reports 1,510 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 1,510 new cases of COVID-19 along with 16additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,201,027 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 20,781, health officials said.

More than 50,000 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week is now at 2.3 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,177 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 263 of those patients in the ICU and 132 on ventilators.