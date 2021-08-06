Illinois reports 16,742 coronavirus cases, 64 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 16,742 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 64 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 365,210 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.6 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said 75 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59 percent are fully vaccinated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,436,353 cases and 23,503 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Thursday night, 1,200 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 246 needing intensive care and 121 on ventilators.