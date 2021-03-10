Illinois reports 1,682 cases of coronavirus, 30 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Wednesday reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 30 additional deaths.

In total, the state has had 1,202,709 cases of the virus and 20,810 deaths since the pandemic began.

Public health officials said another 104,777 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois Tuesday.

It’s the highest daily number of doses since Saturday, when 134,000 shots went into arms.

In the past 24 hours, labs have processed 71,488 coronavirus tests.

As of Tuesday night, 1,463 people were hospitalized across Illinois with the virus. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate currently stands at 2.3 percent.

