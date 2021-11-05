Illinois reports 17,462 coronavirus cases, 183 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 17,462 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 183 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 820,983 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.1 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said nearly 66 percent of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 61 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,712,986 cases and 25,948 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,257 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 282 needing intensive care and 148 on ventilators.