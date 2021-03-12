More than half of all Illinois seniors are now vaccinated

Public health officials on Friday announced another 1,763 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 39 additional deaths.

The cases were among 93,913 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health officials also announced that 54% of Illinoisans age 65 and over have received the coronavirus vaccine.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,206,172 cases and 20,901 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,128 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 240 needing intensive care and 108 on ventilators.