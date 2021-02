Illinois health officials Saturday reported another 1,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 34 additional deaths.

Twelve of those deaths were in Cook County, ranging from people in their 40s to their 90s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state has now recorded 1,185,447 COVID-19 cases and 20,494 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Friday, 83,048 vaccines were administered in Illinois.