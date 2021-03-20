Illinois reports 1,962 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,962 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,220,432 cases, including 21,059 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,661 specimens for a total of 19,558,920.

As of Friday night, 1,179 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 228 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 13-91, 2021 is 2.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 13-19, 2021 is 2.8%.

