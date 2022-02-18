Illinois reports 20,896 new coronavirus cases, 417 deaths in past week

Illinois public health officials on Friday announced 20,896 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 417 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 884,390 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.1 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said almost 76 percent of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 67 percent are fully vaccinated. More than 48 percent have received the booster shot, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 3,013,709 cases and 32,299 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,590 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 303 needing intensive care and 132 on ventilators.