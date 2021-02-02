Illinois reports 2,304 new coronavirus cases, 47 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,304 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,130,917.

Public health officials also reported 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 19,306.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 60,899 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 is 3.9%.

Public health officials report 2,447 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 533 patients in intensive care units and 265 patients on ventilators.