Illinois reports 2,514 new cases of COVID-19, 25 more deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 2,514 cases of coronavirus statewide, the highest number of daily cases reported this week.

The new cases were among a 69,793 test results submitted to the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a testing positivity rate of 3.6%, notching the rate up a tenth of a percent from where it’s been since Sunday.

Health officials also reported 25 more deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Statewide totals now stand at 283,885 cases and 8,563 deaths, health officials said in a statement.

As of Friday night, 1,637 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 371 patients in the ICU and 124 on ventilators.