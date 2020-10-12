Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 2,742 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,742 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 321,892.

Public health officials also reported 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 8,997.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 47,579 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 is 4.3%.

Public health officials report 1,764 people were hospitalized late Sunday with COVID-19, with 377 patients in intensive care units and 153 patients on ventilators.