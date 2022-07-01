Illinois reports 28,216 new COVID cases, 74 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 74 deaths since last Friday.

The CDC says 28 counties are rated at ‘High Community Level’ for COVID-19 — which includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford area.

About 53 counties in Illinois are rated at ‘Medium Community Level.’

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,435,405 cases, including 34,150 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,154 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU, and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

"As we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, everyone should be aware that 81 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This means that people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes are at higher risk. We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."

The Illinois counties listed at ‘High Community Level’ include: Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Champaign, Christian. Clark, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Wayne and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

A total of 22,677,349 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.