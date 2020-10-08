Illinois reports 3,059 new COVID-19 cases; most in months

Illinois health officials on Thursday said another 3,059 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest daily caseload since mid-May.

The only other day since then that’s had as many cases was Sept. 14, when Illinois reported more than 5,000 daily cases, but that was attributed to a multi-day backlog in testing.

The new cases were among 72,491 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There were also 32 more deaths tied to the virus statewide.

Illinois’ totals now stand at 310,700 cases and 8,910 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, 1,755 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 392 in the ICU and 163 on ventilators.