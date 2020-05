article

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 31 people died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 4,884.

There are also another 1,713 new cases the coronavirus, bringing the statewide number of cases past 112,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories have tested 21,643 specimens for a total of nearly 770,000, IDPH said.