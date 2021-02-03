Illinois reports 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 69 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,314 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, along with 69 additional deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 96,894 tests have been reported by the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,134,231 cases in Illinois, and 19,375 individuals have died from the virus. The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 is 3.5 percent.

A total of 16,258,348 tests have been performed in the state thus far.