Illinois reports 34,001 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in past week

Illinois health officials reported 34,001 new COVID-19 cases, including 73 deaths, over the past week as 32 counties are now rated at "high community level" for the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,352,983 cases, including 33,926 deaths, in 102 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,189 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 were in the ICU and 27 patients with COVID were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 267 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans, health officials said.

According to the CDC, 32 Illinois counties have a high community level of COVID-19.

Those counties include Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will.

"In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.

"This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions."

