Illinois reports 3,660 new coronavirus cases, 83 more deaths

Illinois health officials announced Friday that 83 people have died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 3,660 more positive cases.

The statewide positivity rate decreased slightly to 3.3%, down from 3.4% on Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The new positive cases come from a total of 105,085 specimens that were tested.

As of Friday, 1,141,219 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Illinois, and 19,526 people have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials said.

As of last night, 2,318 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, and 491 of them were in the intensive care unit. Of those 491 in the ICU, 254 people were on ventilators.

Thursday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 74,965 doses administered.