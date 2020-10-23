Illinois reports 3,874 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,874 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 364,033.
Public health officials also reported 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 9,418.
The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of a record-high 82, 256 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 is 5.6%.
Public health officials report 2498 people were hospitalized late Thursday with COVID-19, with 511 patients in intensive care units and 197 patients on ventilators.