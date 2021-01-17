Illinois reports 4,162 more COVID cases, Region 2 to resume limited indoor dining

Illinois health officials reported Sunday that 4,162 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 29 more people have died.

The new cases come from 96,845 specimens that were tested over the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide testing positivity-rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.1%.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Illinois now stands at 1,068,829 since the start of the pandemic, health officials said. At least 18,208 people have died of the virus in that time.

As of last night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, officials said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Sunday that Region 2, North Central Illinois (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford), has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations, which will allow limited indoor dining.

FOX 32 News contributed to this report.