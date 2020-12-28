Illinois reports 4,453 new cases of COVID-19, 105 additional deaths

article

Illinois health officials Monday announced 4,453 new cases of COVID-19 along with 105 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 942,362 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 16,074, health officials said.

Almost 51,046 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week climbed to 7.2%.

As of Sunday night, 4,243 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 884 of those patients in the ICU and 515 on ventilators.