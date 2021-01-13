Illinois reports 5,862 new cases of COVID-19, 97 more deaths

article

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced 5,862 new cases of coronavirus and 97 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,046,030 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois. The state’s death toll now stands at 17,840, health officials said.

In the past 24 hours, 76,107 COVID-19 tests were processed in Illinois labs, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The state’s average testing-positivity rate over the last week decreased from 7.5% to 7.3%.

As of Tuesday night, 3,642 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 749 patients in intensive care and 386 on ventilators.