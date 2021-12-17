Illinois reports 59,312 coronavirus cases, 316 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 59,312 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 316 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 1,222,722 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.9 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said more than 70 percent of Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 63 percent are fully vaccinated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,944,056 cases and 27,117 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Thursday night, 3,783 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 787 needing intensive care and 353 on ventilators.