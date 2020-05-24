Illinois reports 67 coronavirus deaths Sunday, more than 2,500 new cases

article

Illinois health officials on Sunday announced 2,508 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to more than 110,304.

There were also another 67 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 4,856. More than half of the deaths were in May.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 25,674 virus tests with a positivity rate of about 12%, keeping all four regions of the state on track to advance to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan on May 29. In total, the state has administered 747,921 tests.

The virus has been reported in at least 100 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.