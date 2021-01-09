Illinois reports 6,717 new COVID-19 cases, 101 more deaths

Illinois public health officials Saturday announced 6,717 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 101 additional deaths.

The new tests were among 102,903 sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past 24 hours, dropping a statewide positivity rate to 8.3%.

As of Friday night, 3,589 people in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 742 patients requiring intensive care and 393 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic,1,024,039 statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. Illinois’ death toll now stands is 17,494.