Illinois reports 7,037 new COVID-19 cases, 96 additional deaths

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 96 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,909 specimens for a total 12,782,980.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Wednesday night, 4,488 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 7.2 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 17 – December 23, 2020 is 8.9 percent.