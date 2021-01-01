Illinois reports 7,201 new cases of COVID-19, 157 additional deaths

Illinois health officials reported another 7,201 positive cases of the coronavirus on New Year’s Day as the state’s testing-positivity rate inched upward.

The cases were confirmed among 97,222 tests submitted to the state, raising the positivity rate to 8.1% from 7.7%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said 157 more people died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 16,647.

A total of 970,590 people have received a positive COVID-19 test in Illinois since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 4,093 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 837 were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.