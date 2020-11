On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 705,063 cases, including 12,029 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,130 specimens for a total 10,289,223.

