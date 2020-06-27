Illinois reports 786 more residents testing positive on same day Florida reports 9,500+ new cases

The state of Illinois reported Saturday that an additional 26 residents have died of coronavirus-related causes.

That brings the state's death toll to 6,873 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The state said that 786 additional cases have been identified, bringing the state's total number to 141,077.

In contrast, Florida officials announced Saturday that more than 9,500 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the past 24 hours. The spike in cases there has led the governor to close bars, and Miami-Dade officials are closing beaches over the Fourth of July holiday.