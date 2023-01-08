Illinois Republican House leader Jim Durkin is retiring on Tuesday

State Rep. Jim Durkin, the Republican leader in the Illinois House, will retire on Tuesday.

Durkin announced after November's election that he would be resigning from his leadership post.

He said at the time that while he accepted responsibility for his own mistakes, former President Donald Trump and the Illinois Republican Party's MAGA wing bear a lot of blame for the party's troubles.

"As long as we continue to say that we are the party of Trump and that we have to abide by the party principles in the platform, 100% we're gonna continue down this path of losing," Durkin said. "Whoever succeeds me, we need to do more to not take these strident positions on issues related to firearms, to issues of reproductive health, issues relating to the gay and lesbian community. There are many people who feel very strong about those issues who would vote for Republicans."

Durkin's successor as representative from the 82nd district will be chosen by Republican officials.