Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he is 'open' to ban on assault weapons

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he is "open" to a ban on assault weapons.

He made the comment on CNN's State of the Union.

Kinzinger says his positions on a federal ban on AR-15 rifles has changed in the wake of the Texas mass shooting.

Specifically, Kinzinger said he would support requiring extra training or licenses to purchase assault weapons.