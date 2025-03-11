Illinois Republicans slam Democrats for focusing on 'bad bills' amid budget crisis

The Brief Illinois Republicans are accusing Democrats of prioritizing issues like legalizing magic mushrooms and universal healthcare over pressing matters such as budget balancing and ethics reform. Proposed bills include making obesity a protected class, providing universal healthcare regardless of immigration status, and pushing for a graduated income tax. Democrats, however, argue they are focusing on protecting Medicaid and opposing cuts to education and healthcare, particularly in light of potential federal cuts.



Republicans in Illinois have criticized the Democratic-led General Assembly for focusing on what they consider "bad bills" and "misplaced priorities."

Issues such as legalizing magic mushrooms, universal healthcare, and banning voter ID laws have been singled out as distractions from critical issues like balancing the state budget or instituting ethics reforms.

What they're saying:

Republican State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer argued that none of these bills will address the rising cost of living for Illinois families.

He also called out the lack of a balanced budget to close a $3 billion gap, pointing out that ethics reforms in the wake of former Speaker Mike Madigan's conviction have been insufficient.

Republicans also believe that redrawing gerrymandered districts is a step toward meaningful reform.

However, Chicago State Rep. LaShawn Ford disagrees, stating that Democrats are focusing on crucial issues such as protecting Medicaid, preventing cuts to K-12 education, and pushing back against Republican attempts to reduce federal funding.

"Democrats have been hard at work protecting people on Medicaid that Republicans are trying to cut, fighting the repeal of pell grants, repeal of funding K-12, so Democrats are making sure we push back on Republican cuts," Ford said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether many of the proposed bills will make it through the General Assembly, especially as the legislature focuses on a budget crisis, transit funding, and potential cuts from the federal government.