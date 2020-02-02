Illinois residents head to Iowa to canvass for Democratic candidates

The Iowa Caucuses are Monday, and canvassers spent Sunday racing all over the state trying to pick up last-minute votes and endorsements.

Lots of Illinois residents were in Iowa for the final weekend, knocking on doors trying to meet with voters.

"The Democrat who wins the presidency is always the one who runs to the middle," said former Chicago North Side Alderman Joe Moore, who is backing Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was also endorsed by Illinois State Rep. Danny Davis on Sunday.

Angel Giordano of Evanston has spent weeks in Iowa with her father, campaigning for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"I was getting very tired of candidates running on an 'I'm not Trump' agenda, and I think he's getting us something to vote for," said Giordano.