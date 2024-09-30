Illinois residents set to receive $13.2M in unclaimed property

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is returning nearly $13.2 million to 138,561 people through the state’s Unclaimed Property program, Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced.

As part of the latest round of the Enhanced Money Match program, checks will be sent automatically to individuals without the need to file a claim. This initiative leverages state data, crossmatching it with the Treasurer's unclaimed property database to streamline the return of funds.

Most checks in this round are valued between $50 and $100.

"Returning this money to its rightful owners will help make life a little bit easier for people," said Frerichs. "At a time when we are all dealing with higher prices, it can pay for a couple of bags of groceries or maybe a fill-up or two at the pump."

Residents should expect to receive a letter from the Treasurer’s Office in the coming weeks, followed by their check in the mail.

"Don’t forget to deposit or cash the check," Frerichs advised.

The Enhanced Money Match program focuses on straightforward claims, such as cash owed to a single individual. More complex claims—such as joint accounts, stock shares, escrow accounts or safe deposit box contents—are not included in this round.

Since 2018, the Illinois Treasurer’s Office has returned over $102 million to nearly 422,000 people through the Enhanced Money Match program.

To check if you have unclaimed property, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.