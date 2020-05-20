Illinois restaurants and bars can reopen earlier with outdoor seating, Pritzker says

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Restaurants and bars in Illinois will be allowed to reopen earlier than expected, but with outdoor seating only, Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.

The businesses will be allowed to reopen as part of Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, which is set to take effect at the end of May.

The announcement is a shift from Illinois’ original guidelines, which only allowed restaurants to reopen for dine-in service beginning in Phase 4, which would not have began until the end of June.

"After listening to and working with restaurant industry representatives together with our epidemiologists, today I’m announcing an additional option for bars and restaurants interested in resuming operations earlier… opening for outdoor seating when Phase 3 begins, likely for everyone just nine days from now," Pritzker said during his daily briefing.

All parts of Illinois are on track to see coronavirus-related restrictions loosened and more businesses reopen before the end of the month, Gov. Pritzker said Tuesday, while also warning that residents must remain diligent about stopping the spread of COVID-19.

To move to the next phase of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan on May 29, areas must hit targets such as the rate of positive COVID-19 tests or hospitalizations. Phase 3 will allow more businesses, such as hair salons and some manufacturing, to reopen.

Governor Pritkzer's five-phased plan is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

