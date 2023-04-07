Illinois returned more than $22M in unclaimed property in March

The Illinois state treasurer wants to give your some cash.

Last month, more than $22 million worth of unclaimed property was returned to its rightful owners.

Unclaimed property can be anything from watches, to stocks, to family heirlooms or even just cash.

Last year, a Chicago man received $11 million that he never knew existed.

To find out if you have any unclaimed property go online to iCash.IllinoisTreasurer.gov.